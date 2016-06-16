Griezmann: The goal will help me

Antoine Griezmann believes his late goal for France against Albania at the Euros on Wednesday will help boost his confidence going forward.

Griezmann struggled to assert himself in the first match of the tournament, as he squandered key chances to score in Les Bleus' 2-1 victory over Romania at Stade de France.

The Atletico Madrid forward was subsequently dropped to the bench alongside Paul Pogba for their second Group A clash, against the Albanians in Marseille.

Head coach Didier Deschamps called on the 25-year-old midway through the second half and he repaid the faith faith shown in him as he headed home in the 90th minute, before Dimitri Payet added the second, six minutes into stoppage time to seal a 2-0 victory for the hosts.

"We are 23 [players] and the coach has to manage the group," Griezmann told TF1.

"The coach told me before the team talk he would be replacing me. He asked me to be ready. I tried to do my best in being a substitute.

"It is sure that this goal will help me – it is a revenge on the match I had played against Romania. I will continue to work as I do. We will have to continue like this."