Black Cats earn point in Swans draw

Sunderland secured their first Premier League point of the season after coming from a goal down to earn a 1-1 draw with Swansea at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Match Summary

It was a fairly evenly-contested affair at the Stadium of Light and the Swans opened the scoring through Bafetimbi Gomis with one of their only chances of the first half.

Neither side were able to really take control of the game and Sunderland were back on level terms with half-an-hour to go thanks to a clinical finish from Jermaine Defoe.

The Swans had a few more chances later in the second half, but Black Cats stopper Costel Pantillimon did well to keep the score at 1-1.

Full Report

There was not much to separate the two sides early on as neither was able to craft any real goalscoring opportunities.

Indeed, the only real goalscoring chance came from a saved Danny Graham overhead kick from a Yann M'Vila free kick with 36 minutes played.

Despite the Swans struggling to get into gear, they did open the scoring right on the cusp of half-time, Gomis scoring his third goal in three games after latching onto a Kyle Naughton ball to dispatch a first-time effort.

Swansea nearly doubled their lead just six minutes into the second half, Andre Ayew rattling a header off the post from a quickly-taken short corner.

However, Sunderland were right back in it on 61 minutes, Defoe slotting home with a similar finish to Gomis' opener after some good play from Jermaine Lens.

Goalkeeper Costel Pantillimon kept his side in the game with two terrific saves in quick succession, palming Gylfi Sigurdsson's effort around the post before denying Gomis a second from a header.

Sebastian Coates had a great chance to give the Black Cats a late winner, but could only head over from close range.