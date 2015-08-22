Late Lewandowski goal stuns TSG Hoffenheim

Hoffenheim 1 – 2 Bayern München

Volland scores for TSG Hoffenheim in the first minute

Muller equalises for Bayern

Boateng gets a second yellow and gives away a penalty

Polanski’s penalty goes out off the post

Lewandowski wins it in stoppage time

Match Summary

TSG Hoffenheim got off to a flying start when Kevin Volland scored the joint-fastest goal in Bundesliga history after David Alaba slipped up to hand him the opportunity.

Bayern grabbed an equaliser just before half-time when Douglas Costa’s effort was parried by Oliver Baumann, allowing Thomas Muller to tap home from close range.

Bayern were in trouble when centre-back Jerome Boateng conceded a penalty and was sent off for his second yellow card in a matter of minutes, but Eugen Polanski could only hit the post from the spot.

Substitute Robert Lewandowski then grabbed the winner in the 90th minute with a neat finish into the bottom corner.

Full Report

The reigning champions were shocked early on when Kevin Volland struck the record-equalling fastest goal in Bundesliga history, taking advantage of David Alaba’s mistake to put Hoffenheim in front with just nine seconds on the clock.

Bayern’s increased the pressure towards the end of the first half and it paid off in the 41st minute when Muller found the net from close range for his third goal of the season. Douglas Costa’s shot wasn’t held by Baumann, and Muller latched onto the loose ball to level the scores at half-time.

Both teams made changes with an hour played. Thiago Alcantara came on for Arjen Robben, Sebastian Rudy for Jonathan Schmid, Robert Lewandowski replaced Philipp Lahm and Kevin Kuranyi was supplanted by Mark Uth.

Arturo Vidal came close to opening his Bayern account in stunning fashion with a long-range effort that hit the post, before Muller and Lewandowski also had attempts on goal.

Things got tougher for Bayern when Jerome Boateng was sent off for picking up two yellow cards in quick succession, the second of which gave Hoffenheim a penalty. Eugen Polanski stepped up for the hosts, but his spot-kick hit the post.

Just as in the first half, Bayern increased the pressure just before the final whistle and Muller again hit the post, this time with a header, but the Bavarians were set to get their reward once again.

This time is was substitute Robert Lewandowski who made the breakthrough in the 90th minute, tucking it into the bottom corner from just inside the box to hand FCB a last-gasp win.