Cherries secure Arter future

Bournemouth have announced that midfielder Harry Arter has signed a three-year extension with the Premier League club.

The Republic of Ireland international made 21 appearances for the Cherries as they comfortably survived the drop in their debut campaign in England's top flight.

Arter joined Eddie Howe's side from non-league outfit Woking in 2010 and has became an integral part of the squad during their rise from League One to the Premier League.

Injury has prevented the dynamic left-footed midfielder from representing his country at Euro 2016 as he now sets his sights on regaining fitness ahead of the new season.

"We're delighted to secure Harry's long term future at the club," Cherries chief executive Neill Blake told the club's official website.

"Harry has been on every step of the journey and he has been an important figure in our rise through the leagues.

"He has made over 200 appearances for the club and has also become an international footballer, so we're really pleased to give Harry this new deal."

Arter has appeared 203 times in his six seasons with the club, scoring 27 goals and contributing 16 assists.