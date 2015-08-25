Lahm: Muller too important to be sold

Bayern München captain Philipp Lahm insists that Thomas Müller is priceless, and the forward is now part of the furniture at Allianz Arena.

Both Germany internationals came through the youth ranks at Bayern before going on to star for the first team and the national team, and Lahm insists that Müller's dedication to the club makes him unsellable.

"Thomas is one of those role models who you can't attach a price-tag to," Lahm told Munchner Mekur. "He lives for Bayern, he is a very, very important player for us."

Recent departures from Bavaria have included Toni Kroos and Bastian Schweinsteiger, also academy graduates, but Lahm believes that the Bundesliga champions have retained their identity despite losing some local stars.

"There shouldn't be a concern about Bayern's identity," he added. "Look at the team: Thomas Müller, Holger Badstuber, David Alaba, me – all from the youth team.

"We have Manuel Neuer, Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery, who have been here so long that their hearts practically beat red."

Die Roten have started their Bundesliga title defence with back-to-back wins over Hamburger SV and TSG Hoffenheim, and take on Bayer Leverkusen next on Saturday.