Cannavaro set for China return at Tianjin

Former Italy defender Fabio Cannavaro will return to China to take the reins at Tianjin Quanjin, the Xinhua news agency said on its Twitter feed Tuesday.



The 2006 World Cup winner has coached in China before, spending six months in charge at Guangzhou Evergrande before he was surprisingly replaced last summer. His sacking came with the team top of the Chinese Super League and in the quarter-finals of the AFC Champions League.

After leaving Guangzhou, Cannavaro coached at Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr for four months before being sacked in February with the defending champions 18 points off top spot after just six wins in 14 games.

The tweet did not state when the 2006 Ballon d’Or winner would take charge at Tianjin, who currently play in League One, the second tier of the Chinese football league.