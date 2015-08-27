Naldo happy with VfL Wolfsburg’s start

Brazilian defender Naldo is content with VfL Wolfsburg's start to the season, but says they need to kick on to meet the ever increasing expectations being placed on the squad.

Wolves began the season with a surprise victory over defending Bundesliga champions Bayern München to claim the German Super Cup trophy.

They followed that up with another win in the DFB-Pokal first round against lower-league Stuttgarter Kickers, before opening their Bundesliga campaign with a win over Frankfurt and a draw against 1. FC Köln.

While Naldo agrees four points from their first two league games is a decent return, he was quick to stress that expectations on the squad had increased after finishing second in the league last season and beating Bayern at start of this one.

"Our start with four points from two matches isn't too bad, especially when you consider we only had six points after the first five outings last season," he told the Bundesliga website.

"But we know we can do better than we did in the first hour in Cologne. Our heads weren't in the game then. They were very aggressive and we didn't really react to that. We have to do better than that.

"I think it's more a case of the whole team not yet being where we want to be, or where we were last season. We need to work on our challenges and also on playing better and quicker football.

"We're not yet as compact as we were last season. Sometimes at the beginning of a new campaign you just need to find your rhythm again.

"On top of that we have to realise that expectations have increased. Bayern are used to dealing with that but we still have to learn how to cope. It's a constant process," he concluded.