Hazard remains focused on Chelsea

Chelsea winger Eden Hazard has ruled out a move to Paris Saint-Germain, insisting he plans to make up for a disappointing season at Stamford Bridge.

The Belgium international played a central role in the Blues’ 2014/15 title-winning season, scoring 14 goals and walking away with the Premier League Player of the Season, FWA Footballer of the Year and PFA Players’ Player of the Year awards.

But after a dismal follow-up campaign for both the player and his club, which saw them dethroned by Leicester and finish 10th in the league standings, 31 points adrift of the champions, Hazard has been linked with a move to PSG.

The 25-year-old is not about to walk out on the west London giants, however, and remains committed to their cause as a new era under Antonio Conte draws closer.

“I have a contract until 2020. I don’t want to finish like this,” he told Telefoot. “If I have to leave, I must do it like a boss! Like I did in Lille. PSG are not among my projects right now.”

“Everything was complicated, it was difficult. Honestly, for five or six years I’d always been at my best and this was the first season where it was more difficult. But everyone knows that in a career there are highs and lows.

“For the time being, touch wood, I’ve only experienced the highs – except for this season, when it wasn’t quite as good. But it was meant to happen this season. I hope it doesn’t happen again next season.”