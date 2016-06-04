Hodgson: Rooney can play anywhere

Speaking ahead of England's Euro 2016 opener against Russia next week, manager Roy Hodgson reveals Wayne Rooney would be effective in any position on the pitch.

Rooney faces competition from Jamie Vardy and Harry Kane, who had outstanding campaigns with Leicester City and Tottenham respectively, for a place in the Three Lions attack.

Speaking at a news conference, Hodgson answered the continued questions on where he was planning to play the captain, saying the Manchester United striker has done well enough to deserve a spot anywhere in the starting line-up.

"I'm not prepared to make this the Wayne Rooney show," Hodgson said.

"You're talking about the player who has played 111 games for England and scored 53 goals so perhaps his best position is anywhere on the field.

"It's a good problem to have, shoehorning in attacking players. I don't think for a long time that I've had that, a lot of good attacking players to shoehorn so you won't find me complaining about that.

"You would find me complaining if we weren't defending as a team, conceding lots of goals chances and every time we played we needed to score three to win a game so I've seen no evidence of that."