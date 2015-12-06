Van Gaal planning to utilise youngsters

Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has revealed that more of his young players will get the chance to impress over the busy festive period due to a lengthy injury list.

Morgan Schneiderlin and Paddy McNair are the latest players to be ruled out through injury, with both players sustaining injuries in the first half of United's goalless draw with West Ham at Old Trafford on Saturday.

And, with several other first-team players currently nursing injuries, the likes of Varela, Axel Tuanzebe, Cameron Borthwick-Jackson, Sean Goss and Marcus Rashford will feature at some point during the next month.

"I have been pleased with the progress of the younger players when they've been called to train with the first-team squad so I am not afraid of using them if required," Van Gaal said.

"A number of those youngsters and other members of the first-team squad took part in the Under-21s' 3-2 victory over Liverpool.

"It was important to keep their match rhythm going into this busy period, and with the current injury list, all the players that are fit will need to be ready when they are called upon."

Wayne Rooney, Phil Jones and Ander Herrera have been pencilled in for returns on 12 December, but no timeframe has been placed on the recovery times for Schneiderlin, McNair and Marcos Rojo.

The Red Devils were held to a goalless draw by West Ham United on Saturday afternoon, and take on Wolfsburg in the Champions League on Tuesday before travelling to Bournemouth on Saturday.