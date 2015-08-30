Barcelona stay perfect, Madrid bounce back

Barcelona secured a 1-0 victory over Malaga at the Nou Camp thanks to a goal from Thomas Vermaelen.

The home side thought they had gone 1-0 up in the fourth minute, but Luis Suarez was adjudged to have been climbing on Marcos Angeleri and the goal was disallowed.

Lionel Messi also saw a shot deflected past the left post, while Javier Mascherano's header from a Messi cross hit the crossbar in the 26th minute.

Messi would have more chances in the second half, but Idriss Kameni in goal was proving equal to the task.

It wasn't until the 73rd minute that Barcelona finally scored the decisive goal, with Vermaelen heading into an empty net after a shot from Suarez was parried into his path.

While Barcelona maintained their perfect start to the season, Real Madrid rallied back from their 0-0 draw with Sporting Gijon on August 23 to thrash Real Betis 5-0 and hand Rafael Benitez his first win as manager of Los Blancos.

Madrid only needed 94 seconds to open the scoring as winger Gareth Bale headed a cross from James Rodriguez past Betis goalkeeper Antonio Adan.

After providing the assist for the first goal, Rodriguez proceeded to double Madrid's lead in the 37th minute when his curling free kick from a tight angle deflected off the post and into the goal.

Karim Benzema scored his first goal of the season just two minutes into the second half as his header was dead on target following a cross from Bale from the right wing.

Just two minutes later, Rodriguez was celebrating his second goal, which proved to be an absolute stunner as he blasted a bicycle kick past the outstretched hand of Adan.

Betis had an opportunity to reduce the deficit when they were awarded a penalty in the 61st minute. However, Ruben Castro failed to convert from the spot as Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas made an incredible diving save.

To add insult to injury, Bale made it 5-0 in the 89th minute when his scorching shot from 25 yards out deflected off the post and into the net.

Meanwhile, Real Sociedad are still searching for their first win of the season after playing out to a 0-0 draw with Sporting Gijon at their home stadium on Saturday.

David Moyes' men also had to settle for a goalless draw in their season opener last week.

It was a solid result for newly-promoted Sporting Gijon, who also managed to hold Real Madrid to a 0-0 draw last weekend.

In the other game on Saturday, Celta Vigo continued their winning ways as they cruised past Rayo Vallecano 3-0 thanks to Nolito's brace.

Celta were awarded a penalty in the ninth minute after goalkeeper Tono was sent off for a tackle and Nolito made no mistake from the spot as he fired the ball into the left side of the goal.

The 28-year-old striker made it 2-0 in the 50th minute when he got past two defenders and found the back of the net before defender Andreu Fontas added the finishing touches in the 89th minute.