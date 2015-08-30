Bilic happy to win in style

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic was delighted with his team's comprehensive performance in the 3-0 win over Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday.

The Hammers had not recorded a league win at Anfield in their last 43 attempts, but an early opener from Manuel Lanzini was followed by Mark Noble's goal on the half-hour mark and a third from Diafra Sakho in stoppage time finally defeated the Reds on their own turf.

"We didn't nick it, we did it in style," he said. "They had their moments, but very few, because we were very mature and we did exactly what our plan was for 90 per cent of the time.

"It is only three points but it is one of those games that become more than three points.It's been 50-odd years and the fans who were lucky enough to be here will tell their kids that they were there for the Club.

"It's going to be written in books and all that, but it's also good for the players' confidence and for everybody and we're going to enjoy the night, to be fair.

"All credit to the players because you can have a plan, but it's up to the players to do it on the pitch and they did it today."

The Hammers now have two memorable away wins under their belt after an opening-day success over Arsenal, but they have lost at home to Bournemouth and Leicester in between their two victories on the road.