Shearer questions England squad selection

Former England captain Alan Shearer has questioned Roy Hodgson's team selection for Euros 2016, following the final 23-man squad announcement on Tuesday.

Shearer took to his personal football blog to express doubts about some of the players selected or left out of the squad, in particular Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater, who was cut despite playing a pivotal role in his club's success in the Premier League this season.

"Once again I think we have gone for reputation rather than fitness and form," the Newcastle legend wrote in his blog for Coral.

"It's a big gamble from Roy to take two injury-prone players and another player who has been injured in Jordan Henderson.

"Jack Wilshere has not shown anything in the two friendlies he has played recently, while Daniel Sturridge has been injured for the last couple of weeks.

"Drinkwater has had a magnificent season for Leicester, would have been full of confidence after their title win, and I do not think he deserves to be left out.

"We have regretted taking players who weren't fully fit before, so I thought we would have learnt from previous mistakes."

Commenting on the surprise inclusion of Marcus Rashford, Shearer added: "I remember Michael Owen breaking onto the scene in 1998. Just like Owen did 18 years ago, he'll bring a great amount of energy to the camp.

"Some people are comparing Rashford's inclusion to that of Theo Walcott in 2006. I think it is different as Rashford is in form going into the tournament.

"I don't think he'll start the first game but he might be able to come on and make an impact. It just goes to show, if you're good enough, it does not matter about age."