Khedira backs Gotze to stay at Bayern

Former FC Bayern München midfielder Sami Khedira believes incoming manager Carlo Ancelotti will not sell Mario Gotze if he wants to stay and earn his place in the first team.

Gotze has endured a difficult season at the Allianz Arena with a string of injuries limiting him to just 11 Bundesliga appearances.

With only one year left on his contract and a slew of suitors lining up to secure his services, rumours of an impending exit have been rife, including speculation that Ancelotti had already told the 23-year-old his services were no longer required.

However, Gotze has repeatedly announced his intention to stay and Khedira, who played under the Italian coach at Real Madrid, believes there is no way Ancelotti would try to force a player to leave against their will.

“Carlo is not the kind of person to push out any players. On the contrary, he would like to keep his squad together,” the Juventus midfielder told Sport Bild.

“Mario is an experienced player despite his young age. Of course, he still has a thing or two to learn and develop personally. But I cannot imagine Carlo saying he does not want him in his team.

“I remember that Gonzalo Higuain wanted to leave Madrid, but Ancelotti did everything he could to keep him on board.

“He never told a player that he wanted him out. Only if a player personally tells him that he does not want to work with him, then Ancelotti will tell a player he can leave.”