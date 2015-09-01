Madrid release De Gea statement

Real Madrid have released a statement confirming that they did all they could to facilitate David de Gea's move to the club after failing to register the goalkeeper before the Spanish deadline.

The Spain international is now expected to remain at Manchester United for the final year of his contract after his proposed move to the Santiago Bernabeu fell through.

The statement confirmed that the two clubs negotiated and agreed on the deal on Monday, which would have seen Keylor Navas head to Old Trafford in part exchange with a reported £29 million in cash.

However, the move was not announced before the transfer deadline passed late Monday evening, and Real Madrid insist the move fell through due to a delay in filing the relevant paper work on United's end.

Real Madrid can appeal to FIFA to still allow the move to go through, given the documents did arrive just two minutes after the deadline, though the club have reportedly decided against it.

De Gea, who has yet to feature for the Red Devils this season, is now expected to join Madrid on a free transfer next year.