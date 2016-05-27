Pulis urges youngsters to toughen up

West Brom head coach Tony Pulis has urged the club's youngsters to toughen up mentally to challenge for a place in the first team.

Pulis, who ironically has often been criticised for his lack of faith on youth, gave the likes of 17-year-old Jonathan Leko a chance to impress this past season.

Now the former Stoke manager has spoken of two other potential stars – Sam Field and Tyler Roberts – stating they need to become much stronger in order to make an impact at the top level.

"They've done brilliant this year but football moves on, and if you don't move with it, you get left behind," Pulis told the club's official website.

"That's what the kids have got to do, they've got to come back better, stronger, and then they'll get a chance."

Forward Leko has already made six appearances for the Baggies, contributing one assist, and Pulis feels Albion need to produce more players of his standard as the academy would serve no purpose if they didn't.

"If you're spending that much money on the academy, it can't be a dead-end club," he added. "I personally think the three we've got playing with us at the moment could all become players.

"If they show the right attitude, dedication and application, which is all needed. Ability alone doesn't win. You need building blocks, and if they can do that, every one of those kids can make it."