Welcome To The Gelb-rush: Bundesliga Exports

Perhaps the only surprise is that it took so long. Whilst Premier League clubs have journeyed far and wide to import the best talent, the Bundesliga has largely remained an unpicked fruit. Between the beginning of 2009 and the end of 2014, the Premier League’s total spending on Bundesliga players was just over €150m in six years. In 2009 itself, not a single player arrived from Germany; the 2014 total was just €14m.

To say that status quo has changed during 2015 would be an understatement of gigantic proportions. It is as if English clubs have discovered a rich mine of precious materials, and have set up camp outside Bundesliga stadia. Scouts are now like wasps at an ice lolly convention. Welcome to the Gelb-rush.

The figures are startling. Around 20% of all money spent by Premier League clubs this summer has gone to the Bundesliga’s 18 clubs, a total spending of €280m. That equates to the total spend in the last 15 years combined.

Firstly, the big clubs have made their moves. Manchester City have paid around €74m for Kevin De Bruyne, making Wolfsburg a €45m profit in two-and-a-half years. Manchester United signed Bastian Schweinsteiger and Chelsea won the race to land Abdul Baba Rahman. Liverpool’s signing of Roberto Firmino started the ball rolling in late June; others have followed the trend.

In many ways, these signings don’t best indicate the change in pattern. The likes of Firmino and Rahman were always likely to attract high-profile interest, whilst Schweinsteiger took the opportunity to sample footballing life outside Bavaria. Kevin De Bruyne looks set to be the biggest transfer deal of the summer (and is the sixth highest of all time). The Belgian already has Premier League experience, so doesn’t represent as big a gamble as, say, Angel Di Maria did last summer.

Instead, it is the list of signings below English football’s traditional elite that most indicates a change in behaviour. Tottenham have signed Kevin Wimmer from Koln and Son Heung-Min from Leverkusen. Watford have signed Valon Behrami from Hamburg. Leicester have signed Shinji Okazaki from Mainz. Stoke made Leverkusen defender Philipp Wollscheid’s loan deal permanent and also signed Joselu from Hannover. In the Championship, Brentford, Brighton, Burnley and QPR have all shopped in Germany’s top tier.

Buying from Germany lowers the risk for purchasing clubs. Whilst there are doubts about (and supporting evidence for) Spanish players struggling to adapt to English culture and climate and about Italian players acclimatising to the style of football in England, these are largely negated with Bundesliga players. It would be a stretch to equate the culture and style of English and German football, but they are certainly more similar in nature than Spain, France, Italy and South America.

However, the principal reason for this increased exportation from Germany to England is not cultural, but financial. During the 2013/14 season, Cardiff City (who finished bottom of the Premier League) earned £74.9m in broadcasting revenue, more than double that of Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

The pockets of the Premier League’s middling teams are being filled to a level beyond the dreams of most Bundesliga clubs. It is easy to criticise clubs for not creating their own players, but if you gave me £1000 per week to spend on cakes I wouldn’t be buying flour and eggs. The temptation is too strong, the resources too plentiful.

Conversely, only three players have arrived into the Bundesliga for more than £5m this summer to clubs outside Bayern. They are Matija Nastasic (Schalke), Thorgan Hazard (Monchengladbach) and Charles Aranguiz (Bayer Leverkusen). Two of those players were already on loan in Germany, and both arrive as cast-offs from English sides. Augsburg, who finished fifth last season, have spent less than £8m on new signings, having lost Rahman to Chelsea.

The example of Okazaki illustrates the point perfectly. A Japanese international striker with 27 league goals in two seasons at Mainz, he helped the club finish 7th in 2013/14. He has joined a club who were in England’s second tier two years ago, and survived relegation last season thanks to an extraordinary late run. One assumes that the money is better in the Midlands than Rhineland-Palatinate, and thus the grass was seen as greener. Leicester have imported as many big signings than 17 of the 18 Bundesliga clubs combined.

The indirect response from Germany is the increasing likelihood of Bundesliga clubs negotiating their own television deal at the end of the season, yet that is unlikely to improve the situation outside the richest three or four clubs. Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rumenigge insisted that individual deals would improve the situation for the lower clubs as well as the elite, but one suspects he is looking after No. 1.

Whatever the eventual fallout, Premier League clubs will continue to loom over those in Germany. The global popularity of the league provides the steroids to create impressive financial muscle; clubs such as Mainz, Koln and Hannover are powerless to respond with anything but open arms. 2015 was the year English clubs came to town – it’s unlikely to be a passing visit.

Daniel Storey