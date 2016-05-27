Mourinho signs Man United deal

Jose Mourinho will be confirmed as Manchester United manager on Friday after he finally signed his contract with the Premier League club.

The Portuguese tactician and his agent Jorge Mendes have been in discussions with the Red Devils’ management for the best part of this week, but a deal was being held up over naming rights.

However, various media outlets reported late on Thursday that Mourinho put pen to paper at a central London hotel to succeed Louis van Gaal as the new boss at Old Trafford.

2 – Jose Mourinho lost just two of his 20 meetings with Manchester United as opposition manager (W9 D9). Imminent. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 26, 2016

Van Gaal was officially sacked as Manchester United manager on Monday, just two days after the club lifted the FA Cup, the only piece of silverware the Dutchman won during his two years at the club.

Many Manchester United fans were happy to see the back of Van Gaal after the club failed to reach next year’s Champions League having finished fifth in the Premier League while many of them were also unhappy with the defensive football the team played.

Mourinho, though, will bring a different challenge as he has often been in hot water due to his outspoken nature.

However, the 53-year-old has won trophies at all the clubs he has managed.

Some of the notable ones on his CV include three Premier League titles with Chelsea, the Champions League with Inter Milan and Porto, and a La Liga title and Copa del Rey with Real Madrid.