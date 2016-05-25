Mourinho agrees personal terms with United

Jose Mourinho has reportedly agreed personal terms with Manchester United ahead of a proposed move to Old Trafford.

The former Chelsea manager has long been linked with a move to Manchester, and following the sacking of Louis van Gaal on Monday, his appointment appears to be a near formality.

According to reports in England, following discussions between Manchester United executive vice-chairman, Ed Woodward, and Mourinho’s agent, Jorge Mendes, the length of the Portuguese tactician’s contract and his salary have been agreed.

However, the two parties are yet to come to an agreement on a number of rights issues.

It is believed that United would like a contract to be finalised on Wednesday.







Sky Sports have reported that Mourinho will look to keep United legend Ryan Giggs on at the club in some capacity. Giggs served as an assistant to Van Gaal.

The nature of Giggs’ position is not clear though, as Mourinho is expected to appoint Rui Faria as his number two.