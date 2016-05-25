Preview: Johor Darul Ta’zim v Kaya FC

Malaysia’s Johor Darul Ta’zim take on Kaya FC of the Philippines in the last 16 of the AFC Cup on Wednesday full of confidence after easing through the competition’s group stage.

Prior to Wednesday’s encounter at Stadium Tan Sri Dato’ Haji Yunos, last year’s winners have been the side to watch in the competition, having finished as the winners of Group H after winning all six of their matches to date.

On the domestic front, Johor have been in great form as well. After 12 matches in the Malaysian Super League season, Mario Gomez’s side on top of the standings with 30 points, two ahead of FELDA United. Their most recent Malaysian Super League match saw them crush Pahang 6-0.

Johor are sweating on the fitness of captain Safiq Rahim, who has been in inspiring form so far this season. The Malaysia midfielder, who was named MVP of last year’s tournament, has scored seven times in this year’s AFC Cup to sit in third place on the top scorers standings.

“We must see the fitness of Safiq Rahim today because we don’t know whether he will be involved as a starter, substitute or not at all,” said Gomez, who was in charge of Johor’s victorious campaign last year having made the move from Hong Kong’s South China at the start of the campaign.

“It is only one game and we play at home. Our ambition is to retain the AFC Cup, so we have to win the game tomorrow before the long mid-season break.

“Kaya have good players because they qualified into the next round. Their striker [OJ Porteria] and defender [Aly Borromeo] are notable key players. They also have young and fast players, so it is not going to be easy for us.”

Tournament debutants Kaya meanwhile were the runners-up in Group F, finishing three points behind Hong Kong’s Kitchee.

On the domestic side, the Filipino side are in fourth place, six points behind leaders Global FC, who have played a match more than Joel Villarino’s side.

Kaya will be without Louis Clark for the match, after the forward picked up a suspension for a second yellow card during Matchday Six goalless draw away to New Radiant.

Despite the absence of Clarke, Villarino believes that his side are capable of upsetting Johor and progressing to the quarter-finals.

“We are really excited because being a first-timer in the AFC Cup, we have gone this far,” Villarino said.

“Johor are one of the strongest teams in the tournament. We are glad to have the honour of playing against the defending champions in front of a strong crowd.

“We have to showcase our abilities. We have done our homework on Johor. We have to concentrate throughout and show our teamwork.”

Kick-off is at 8.45pm HK time, with the match day coverage starting at 8pm on FOX Sports 3.