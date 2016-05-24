Motta doubts Ronaldo, Neymar leadership

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Thiago Motta is not convinced Cristiano Ronaldo or Neymar have the leadership qualities to adequately replace Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

PSG are on the lookout for a replacement for their leading goalscorer after Ibrahimovic announced his intention to leave the club at the end of the season, with Manchester United being touted as his most likely destination.

Speculation as to who is being targeted as Ibra's replacement has been rife, with the Parisians having virtually limitless funds. All the top names in football have all been mentioned, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and even Lionel Messi.

However, Motta has warned his side against rushing into bringing in a forward based purely on their reputation because Ibrahimovic offered more than just goals and an imposing presence on the pitch.

"Ronaldo and Neymar are important names that make the difference on the field, but I would like to see if they know how to behave like a team leader as Ibra did," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport. "Otherwise, the team is likely to regress."

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is confident Edinson Cavani is capable of stepping up to fill Ibrahimovic's shoes, which is something Motta agrees with as long as the Uruguayan is utilised in a more central role.

"Cavani can seize the opportunity to become the next central striker," he added. "I hope he can tune in with the team a lot better there."

Motta's own contract with the Ligue 1 outfit expires at the end of next season, but he has not yet made any decisions regarding his future.

"Like Ibrahimovic, I will freely assess my options," he added. "If I keep playing well, I'll stay with PSG or go elsewhere. Otherwise I will study to become a coach."