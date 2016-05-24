Bauman replaces Eichin at Bremen

SV Werder Bremen have begun to ring in changes in their technical team, with chief executive and sporting director Thomas Eichen being replaced by club legend Frank Baumann.

The Bundesliga side have become somewhat of a ‘sleeping giant’ in recent years, and the technical shape-up will no doubt be seen as a signal of their intentions to move the club forward.

Chairman of the supervisory board Marco Bode confirmed the imminent changes in a statement published on the club’s official website: “We would like to thank him [Eichen] for his work over the last three years.

“He has played an important role in stabilising Werder during a difficult period.

“However, during our discussions regarding the club’s future, we realised that there was a clash of ideas, which has prompted the decision to have someone else take on the responsibility in that department.”

The 40-year-old Baumann was part of the backroom staff at Bremen until the summer of 2015, working as the director of first-team football and within their scouting team after making over 300 appearances for the team – he is set to be officially unveiled by the club next week.

“I’m happy to take on responsibility at SV Werder once more. I have been able to take a step back in the past year and reflect on my work so far, but also gather ideas and educate myself,” Baumann said.

“After that, I will have intensive talks with all the relevant people to quickly get an overview of situation.”