Musa to Leicester links intensify

CSKA Moscow winger Ahmed Musa's future at the club seems to be in doubt amidst rumours of a possible move to English Premier League Champions Leicester City.

The newly crowned Russian League Champions' director general, Roman Babayev, has admitted The Armymen wouldn't block a Musa transfer – but warned potential suitors the Nigeria vice-captain wouldn't come cheap.

"I do not want to guess. Of course, he is quite an expensive footballer," he told Championat. "And this is understandable: he is in the same level of players who can play in any big European club, not so much in Russia.

"It is obvious that the market value of Musa is tens of millions," he added.

"I cannot say yes or no. It is no secret that Musa was and remains in very serious demand, particularly from the English teams. Until documents are signed, the transfer is not complete, I will not speak about it."

Musa enjoyed a spectacular season, leading CSKA to the Russian Cup final and league title with a contribution of 18 goals in 44 games across all competitions.