Sabatini: Totti issue close to resolution

Roma director Walter Sabatini has revealed the ongoing negotiations between Roma and Francesco Totti regarding the player's future at the club are nearing an end.

There has been some conflicting reports from the Roma camp regarding how they are dealing with their iconic player's request to spend another year at the club as a player.

Club owner, James Pallotta, spoke about the issue at the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference.

"The situation with Francesco is really hard, I'd like him to become part of the management, but he'd prefer to continue playing," the American said. "The captain said he was interested in going to play in Miami, but they don't [yet] have a team in MLS…He could be interested in moving to New York though," he continued, implying that the player, who is now a free-agent, may move on if he cannot play.

Roma director Mauro Baldissoni had earlier told Mediaset Premium that a new one year contract had been offered to the iconic midfielder earlier in the week but that the player had not yet responded.

However, Sabatini has confirmed that the deal offered to Totti lies somewhere in between.

"There is a discussion on-going with the President and no problem, it just requires adjustments to his future activity as a director. We are on the way towards a solution," he told SkySport Italia, implying that Totti could play for another year and then assume a directorial role after.

Roma finished third in the Serie A table and Totti played a significant part in a number of their late-season victories, coming off the bench to score a number of crucial goals and creating several opportunities.

The player made his 601st appearance for the club and scored his 248 league goal in all competitions.