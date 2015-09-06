Pogba drops Juve exit hint

Sought-after Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has admitted he could move on from the Serie A giants at the end of the current season.

The France international has won three successive Scudettos with the Bianconeri following his switch from Manchester United in August 2012.

Pogba was heavily linked with an exit from the Juventus Stadium during the recent transfer window, but he stayed in Turin in the wake of reported interest from Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City.

However, the 22-year-old has refused to pledge his long-term loyalty to the Italian club, despite being under contract until June 2019, saying he will look at his future when the 2015/16 campaign has drawn to a close.

He told Telefoot: "Today I am at Juventus – but I do not know for how long. Why did I stay? Why not? It was not a certainty that I would leave.

"We will do this year, and then we will see how things go. I am at Juventus, I am only thinking about Juventus."