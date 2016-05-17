Stuttgart start rebuilding process

VfB Stuttgart have started their end-of-season changes after being demoted to the second tier of German football for the first time in 41 years.

The 2006/07 Bundesliga champions’ fall from grace has been a long time coming, with mismanagement from the hierarchy to poor transfers and a failure to retain key players at the club ultimately leading to their demotion to the second tier of German football.

Now, as the dust finally begins to settle, the changes have begun – long-serving president Bernd Wahler has stepped down from his office with immediate effect.

“It is still unbelievable that we relegated. I take the responsibility and the consequences. Therefore, in consultation with the supervisory board, I step down from office,” Wahler told the club’s official website.

Die Roten’s supervisory chairman of the board, Martin Schaefer, confirmed that manager Jurgen Kramny, who was appointed to save the club from relegation, has returned to the helm of the reserve side after failing to meet his mandate.

“Whether, and in what capacity Jurgen Kramny will remain in Stuttgart after the summer, will be decided in the coming weeks.”