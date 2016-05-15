Ranieri: Conte will change everything

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri expects compatriot Antonio Conte to ring the changes when he takes over from Guus Hiddink at Chelsea in the off-season.

Conte has been Italy’s national team coach since August 2014, having previously managed Arezzo, Bari, Atalanta, Siena and Juventus.

And, having seen Conte steer Juventus to three consecutive league titles prior to taking up the Italy reins, Ranieri expects the 46-year-old to oversee a “little revolution” at Stamford Bridge next season.

“He is a tough man, it is hard for him to change because he will make a little revolution there,” Ranieri said.

“I am waiting for it, I await the revolution when he arrives. He changes everything.

“He is very concentrated in his job, the little things. He wants to care for everything, nutrition, everything.”

Ranieri takes his title-winning team to Chelsea on Sunday for the final game of the campaign and insists he will stay in the dugout for the guard of honour.

The 64-year-old managed the Blues for four years before being replaced by Jose Mourinho in 2004.

“I will stay in the dugout,” he added. “I can say thank you to the fans but it is for my players.”