Pique: Barcelona had to win it twice

Gerard Pique is celebrating Barcelona’s latest La Liga triumph, saying his squad had “to win this title twice” after almost slipping up.

Luis Suárez’s fired his team to victory, their sixth in eight seasons, as his hat-trick defeated Granada 3-0 on the final day of the Spanish season.

It was a great comeback in the title race from the team, who had been cruising toward the crown before slipping up and allowing Real Madrid to close the gap.

Barcelona, though, put in an empathic run to the line, winning five of their last five matches.

“We had to win this title twice,” Piqué told The Guardian. “Twenty years ago Barcelona wouldn’t have done; so often in the past, we’ve been sunk by our pessimism.”

The Spanish giants won the La Liga title by one point over Real Madrid.

Manager Luis Enrique says his team “deserved” this title.

“Over the season, the most consistent team takes the title,” he explained. “We deserved this.

“People think not winning a trophy is a disaster but we know how difficult it is to do. We’ve won six of eight leagues; some other teams find it harder.”