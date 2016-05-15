Suarez stars as Barca clinch title

A Luis Suarez hat-trick fired Barcelona to a 3-0 win over Granada at Estadio Los Carmenes as they clinched the 2015/16 La Liga title in style on Saturday afternoon.

Granada 0 Barcelona 3

Suarez opens the scoring on 22 minutes

The Uruguayan heads in a second in the 38th minute

Suarez scores his 14th goal in five games five minutes from time

Barca finish one point ahead of Real Madrid

Match Summary

Barcelona never had to worry about Real Madrid’s result as they took an early lead against Granada and looked comfortable throughout the afternoon against an opposition that offered very little threat in attack.

Suarez was the chief tormentor, scoring twice in the first half before completing his hat-trick four minutes from full-time to ensure his side finished as champions of Spain for the sixth time in eight years.

????? ????? ????? ????? ???? #campionsFCB @fcbarcelona A video posted by FC Barcelona (@fcbarcelona) on May 14, 2016 at 9:57am PDT

Full Report

Needing victory to secure a 24th La Liga title (Madrid started the game one point behind and went on to beat Deportivo La Coruna 2-0), Barcelona showed no signs of early nerves, as the home side found themselves under severe pressure from the start of the match.

Granada keeper Andres Fernandez had to be on top of his game in the seventh minute, doing well to claw Gerard Pique’s header off the line.

Three minutes later Fernandez was tested again, this time tipping over Lionel Messi’s right footed drive from the edge of the area.

Luis Enrique’s team took a deserved lead on 22 minutes, Jordi Alba showing good pace down the left flank to get to the byline before playing the ball across goal for an easy finish for Suarez.

GOOOOOOOOOAAAAAL! Granada CF – FC Barcelona (0-1) Suárez (22’) Força Barça! #GranadaFCB ‪#‎FCBLive‬ ‪#LaLiga A photo posted by FC Barcelona (@fcbarcelona) on May 14, 2016 at 8:23am PDT

The second goal arrived eight minutes before half time, Suarez diving in at the near post with a header after Dani Alves had done superbly to reach Javier Mascherano’s long diagonal ball and pick out the Uruguay marksman with a first time cross.

Neymar was close to adding a third before half time, but his right-footed effort curled just wide of the right hand post.

It took a while for the second half action to heat up, and when a chance did finally arrive, it fell the way of Granada.

But having been played clean in on goal in the 57th minute, Rico’s parting shot towards the near post was beaten away by Marc-André Ter Stegen.

The game then deteriorated somewhat as some over-zealous challenges came in, Ruben Perez probably lucky to escape with only a yellow after he moved his head towards Neymar’s face. The skirmishes were to continue for some time as the game turned into a cagey and stop-start affair.

But five minutes from time the brilliant Suarez was to have the final say when he got his third goal and 40th of the season in La Liga, Neymar having unselfishly flicked the ball into his path for an easy tap-in following Messi’s through ball to the Brazilian.