Schweinsteiger: We are still in the race

Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger is confident the club can still win the Premier League despite their current struggles in front of goal.

In their last 10 games United have only managed to score seven goals, and the last time they managed to score more than two in a game was their 3-0 win over Everton back in the middle of September.

The trouble for the Red Devils is not creating the chances, but finishing them off, with Wayne Rooney in particular struggling for goals in the early part of this season.

"Of course we have chances and we had the chances to win the match but we have to score. With luck or whatever, you have to score. The feeling that the players want to score, we need to have more of this," Schweinsteiger told the club's official website.

"We are trying, we are creating and that is a good thing. We need a goal otherwise you cannot talk about winning a trophy because we should be winning at home to West Ham. It is a pity but we are still in the [title] race. We are not seventh, eighth or ninth. I hope we can improve.

"The players are not scared in front of goal, no. It is all about the killer instinct. We have players who have the abilities but we need it in every game. Every match is like this against West Ham. It is not as if every game is 4-0 at half time, so you have to score your goals. An early goal would be really good and would make a difference because when opponents play deep it is not easy," he added.

Attention now turns to the club's vital Champions League match away from home against Wolfsburg, where United need to win in order to guarantee their passage into the first knockout round of the competition.

"The motivation is there for Tuesday. It is a very important match for us and I know how difficult it is at Wolfsburg. They have won a lot of matches at home. It is not easy. We have to find the right tactic and I am sure the team will be ready for the big night," he concluded.