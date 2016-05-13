Bengaluru FC coach fined and suspended

The Asian Football Federation has confirmed that Ashley Westwood has been punished for his touchline antics in the AFC Cup.

Westwood was sent off during Bengaluru’s clash against Lao Toyota on April 27.

In the next fixture, he was banned from the touchline of the Johor Darul Ta’zim match in Malaysia.

Westwood was charged with using abusive language and showing dissent. The AFC came to a decision to fine the Englishman US$5000 and hand him a four-match ban.

Bengaluru FC will face Kitchee in the round of 16 in the AFC Cup on May 25.