Players attacked as brawl breaks out at Chinese Cup match

Ugly scenes have marred a Chinese Cup fixture between Jiangsu Suning and Wuhan Hongxing, with Jiangsu players and staff attacked by their opponents after the match.

The Chinese Super League side claimed a 1-0 victory in Wednesday’s match, but matters took a nasty turn after the final whistle, with Jiangsu players punched and kicked before fans appeared to throw bottles at the players.

Australian defender Trent Sainsbury, who turns out for Jiangsu but did not feature in Wednesday’s match, took to Twitter to express his disgust at what had unfolded.

Disgusting scenes after Jiangsu's victory. Entire team attacked and beaten including the camera man up in the stands was beaten badly. — Trent Sainsbury (@Tsainsbury92) May 11, 2016

Hope the teammates and everyone is now safe and in good health. Ome game i was happy to miss out on. #letmeatthem #aliinhisprime — Trent Sainsbury (@Tsainsbury92) May 11, 2016

Images of Jiangsu players Xie Pengfei and Ge Wei showing their injuries have since emerged.