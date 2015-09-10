Scolari targets semi-final spot

Guangzhou Evergrande coach Luiz Felipe Scolari wants his side to finish off Japan's Kashiwa Reysol in the second leg of their AFC Champions League quarter-final at Tianhe Sports Centre Stadium on Tuesday.

Scolari’s side won the first-leg 3-1 in Japan thanks to an own-goal by Daisuke Suzuki, a free-kick from Paulinho in the first half and a third goal in the second half by Gao Lin.

By scoring three goals away from home, the Chinese side has a big advantage and should progress to the semi-finals if they keep their composure at home in Tuesday’s second leg.

In a chat with the-afc.com, Scolari said that his side will do their best to reach the semi-finals in the wonderful atmosphere at the Tianhe Sports Centre.

"The atmosphere in Tianhe Sports Centre is wonderful; we have excellent supporters who always give us great support in every game. We are grateful to have them by our side and will do our best to achieve a good result for them on Tuesday," said Scolari.

"The first-leg of the quarter-final was fascinating and both sides showed their own merits, although we did a better job in terms of scoring. But that has already become history, right now we have to focus on the upcoming match.

"In my opinion, Kashiwa are the strongest opponents we've encountered so far in my tenure as Guangzhou coach, and they will certainly make the second leg a tough game for us," he added.