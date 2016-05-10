Falcao set for Monaco return

After two injury-plagued seasons in England's Premier League, Radamel Falcao has revealed he will be returning to Ligue 1 football next term.

The Colombia international was once considered one of Europe's most feared strikers during his time at Atletico Madrid, and his incredible tally of 52 goals in two league campaigns with the Spanish club earned him a lucrative €60 million transfer.

Falcao scored 11 goals for the Principality outfit before a serious injury ruled him out for six months and subsequently missing out on the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Following his return from injury, Monaco had a change of transfer strategy and the 30-year-old hitman was loaned out to Manchester United in an attempt to balance their books, but despite much fanfare upon his arrival, Falcao never lived up to the hype.

He only managed five league goals each for United and Chelsea, and now admits he needs to return to his parent club to regain some sort of form.

"Monaco made a big investment in me and they want some return on that. They want me back at the club for next season," Falcao told TYC Sports.

"I need to have minutes, to play, and we'll see what happens. Monaco want to see what my position is in a year, to see what possibilities I have.

"The project changed, it took a turn in every sense. Today they're more of a selling club than they were three years ago, when they wanted to put a very strong team together.

"In principle, the idea is that I'll be with Monaco for that season."

Falcao admitted he rejected enquiries from China and South America during the January transfer window because he wants to return to River Plate, where he initially made his name as a professional footballer.

"It looks very difficult to come back to River, because I have two years on my contract [at Monaco]," he added.

"Options in China, Mexico and Brazil were talked about a bit, but if I were to go back to America, the idea is River, so I didn't move."