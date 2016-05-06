‘Mahrez wants to stay a Fox’

Leicester City's vice-chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha has echoed manager Claudio Ranieri's belief that star-man Riyad Mahrez will remain at the newly-crowned Premier League Champions.

Mahrez, who won the PFA Player of the Year award last month, is attracting attention from Europe's elite and his agent Kamel Bengougam suggested the chances of him staying at the Foxes were "50-50".

"They are good boys. They are good lads. They understand. Even Mahrez, I talked to him and said, 'Are you concerned?'. He said, 'No, no, I want to stay'. This is what he wants. He wants to stay," Srivaddhanaprabha told Sky Sports.

"I will try everything. We manage Leicester as a family and if they are not happy I cannot say anything. But I will try and why would they need to move out of the club?

"Champions League next season, every team they may want to go to in the Champions League, maybe not, maybe yes.

"Bigger club? I understand people want to go to that calibre. At least they play in Champions League next season and they are champion of the English Premier League. I think they should enjoy the moment with us and the way we play it is good for the players."