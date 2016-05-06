Bale tips Man City to shine under Pep

Gareth Bale believes Manchester City will be better equipped to challenge for the Champions League under incoming boss Pep Guardiola.

Current FC Bayern München manager Guardiola, who twice led Barcelona to Champions League glory, will leave the German giants to replace Manuel Pellegrini this summer.

In their first ever semi-final at this stage, City produced two timid performances to lose 1-0 on aggregate to Bale’s Real Madrid, but the Welshman expects Guardiola to improve the Premier League outfit.

“I’m sure he will. He’s a world-class coach, he’s done well wherever he’s gone,” he told reporters. “I think experience probably told a lot here and over the two legs. We had a lot of experience of being in the semi-finals and we did a very professional job.

“I think it’s difficult as it’s a new occasion to them. They haven’t been in this position before and it’s never easy in these games.

“We limited them. The reason they didn’t have chances is because we did such a good job on them.”

Former Tottenham star Bale played a decisive part in Real’s victory, as his strike deflected off City midfielder Fernando and past Joe Hart.

Los Blancos spurned numerous chances to make the victory more comfortable, meaning the visitors only needed one goal to go through on away goals.

“At 1-0 they always had a chance but if they’d thrown everything and we’d gone down the other end and nicked another goal, as we’re good on the counter-attack, it would have been game, set and match,” Bale reflected. “I guess you could say they could have thrown a little bit more but they didn’t.”

Real will now play fierce rivals Atletico Madrid, who knocked out Guardiola’s Bayern, in a repeat of the 2014 final.

Bale scored in Real’s 4-1 extra-time triumph that night, and the 26-year-old is relishing the opportunity to lock horns with Diego Simeone’s men once more.

“To have another chance to win another trophy is amazing for us and hopefully we can take that opportunity,” he said. “It’s going to be a very difficult game again, we know that, but it’s one we’re looking forward to.”