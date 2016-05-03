Victory book place in last 16

Melbourne Victory claimed their spot in the knock-out stage of the AFC Champions League after beating Gamba Osaka 2-1 at AAMI Park on Tuesday.

The result means the Australian outfit finished in second place in the group behind Shanghai SIPG, who lost 3-0 in their final game against Suwon Bluewings.

In fact, Victory and Bluewings finished level on nine points from their six matches, but Kevin Muscat’s side got the nod ahead of the Korean side by virtue of the away goal they scored when they drew 1-1 at the Suwon World Cup Stadium at the start of April.

FULL-TIME | @gomvfc qualify for the Round of 16 for the first time in their history! #ACL2016 #MELvGAM pic.twitter.com/lp54lLqQNu — AFC Champions League (@TheAFCCL) May 3, 2016

In Tuesday’s match, star striker Besart Berisha got the ball rolling for the hosts when he slotted home from the penalty spot in the 13th minute after Shun Nagasawa was blown up for a clear handball.

Three minutes later and the hosts had doubled their score after Archie Thompson was played in by Kosta Barbarouses following some poor defending by Gamba.

The visitors did pull a goal back with six minutes left on the clock through Brazilian Ademilson, but it ultimately wasn’t enough for Kenta Hasegawa’s side.

With an opportunity to advance past the group stage of the tournament for the first time in five attempts on the line, Melbourne made an ideal start to the match, as Oliver Bozanic’s goal-bound shot struck the hand of Nagasawa and the referee pointed to the spot immediately.

Berisha, who hadn’t scored in the competition this season prior to Tuesday’s match despite being the club’s leading scorer domestically, then made no mistake with the penalty with a low shot that gave Gamba stopper Yosuke Fujigaya no chance.

In the 16th minute, the Melbourne crowd had something to cheer again after Gamba were robbed of the ball deep in their own half and Barbarouses’ pin-point cross was turned in by Thompson at the far post.

Gamba showed little in an attacking sense for most of the half and their only real chance of the opening stanza fell to Kotaro Omori, who was denied after smart work by Lawrence Thomas in the Gamba goal.

Shortly before the half-time break, Melbourne nearly had a third when Barbarouses’s shot was deflected onto the post by Fujigaya.

After the break, the hosts continued to make most of the running, as Berisha, Barbarouses and Leigh Broxham all went close.

Gamba had a rare opportunity half way through the half when Hiroto Goya was played in clear on goal only to be denied by Thomas, who raced off the line to snuff out the danger.

Berisha had another chance with 10 minutes left on the clock, this time directing Thompson’s cut-back over the cross bar.

The hosts were left with a tricky few minutes to close out the match when Ademilson scored from close range after Thomas had saved Goya’s initial shot, but managed to survive the last few minutes to secure their spot in the last 16.