PSV v Manchester United

Manchester United travel to the Phillips Arena on Tuesday to play Dutch champions PSV Eindhoven looking for a winning return to the UEFA Champions League.

The Red Devils missed out on European football's premier competition last season following a poor 2013/14 campaign but make their comeback against PSV, having comfortably beaten Belgian outfit Club Brugge in the play-off round.

Louis van Gaal's men will be in a confident mood ahead of the clash having eased past arch rivals Liverpool 3-1 at Old Trafford on Sunday to move into third place in the league standings, five points behind Manchester City.

Skipper Wayne Rooney missed the win over the Reds with a minor hamstring strain and will not feature on Tuesday as he continues his recovery, though he is Van Gaal's only injury concern.

James Wilson and midfielder and former PSV man Andreas Pereira have been drafted into the squad as possible replacements while new signing Anthony Martial will be pushing for his first start after coming off the bench to score on debut against Liverpool.

An early homecoming for former PSV man Memphis Depay offers the winger a chance to announce himself for the Red Devils at a stadium he knows all too well.

PSV, meanwhile, head into the clash having eased past Cambuur 6-0 in their Eredivisie clash at the weekend and Phillip Cocu's side will be hungry to get another win in European competition, having last featured in the Champions League during the 2008/09 campaign.

In team news, Jetro Willems and Florian Jozefzoon (both knee) are Cocu's only absentees as he takes on his former manager and attackers Luuk De Jong and Jurgen Locadia will no doubt be influential if the Dutch outfit are to pull off an upset after combining for five goals in the win at the weekend.