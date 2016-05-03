Preview: Bayern v Atletico Madrid

FC Bayern München will be aiming to overturn a one-goal deficit against Atlético Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final at Allianz Arena on Tuesday night.

Bayern München v Atletico Madrid

Champions League

3 May 2016

Semi-finals

Kick-off: 18:45 GMT

Venue: Allianz Arena

Referee: Cüneyt Çakir

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Bayern 1 0 0 1

Atletico 1 1 0 0

Previous encounter:

Atletico Madrid 1 – 0 Bayern München 12/03/16 (Bundesliga)

Atletico Madrid goalscorer: Saúl Ñíguez (11′)

Players to watch:

Bayern will be looking towards their usual goal-getters to do the business, and will have the Robert Lewandowski, the Bundesliga’s top scorer, waiting for his chance up front.

The Polish striker already has 38 goals to his name from 47 appearances in all competitions, while teammate Thomas Müller is also a clear goal threat with 32 strikes to his name so far.

For Atleti, French winger Antoine Griezmann usually has the propensity to thrill, and his double in the quarter-final second leg against Barcelona shows that he can produce the goods when it really matters.

Team form and manager quotes:

A fantastic early goal from Saúl Ñíguez saw Atleti claim a 1-0 win in the first leg at Vicente Calderón, meaning that Die Roten need to level matters to send the tie into extra-time, but a draw of 2-2 or higher would see Atleti progress on away goals.

Bayern are closing in on the Bundesliga title after another dominant domestic campaign, but were denied three points at the weekend when Borussia Mönchengladbach held them to a 1-1 draw at home on Saturday.

Over in La Liga, Atleti battled to their fourth consecutive 1-0 win thanks to Antoine Griezmann’s strike against Rayo Vallecano, putting Los Rojiblancos level on points with Barcelona in the Spanish title race.

Diego Simeone’s side have now won their last seven on the trot, and look to be finishing the campaign in good form, with domestic and European glory very much on the cards and he admitted during the pre-match conference that it’s the team with the greatest mental strength that will progress in the tie.

“Whatever happens tomorrow will depend on the mental strength of both teams,” he said. “We are going to be true to our style. We will be ourselves.

“The work we have done these past four-and-a-half-years is slowly paying off. I am only interested in winning. That is what I prepare for.”

Bayern boss Guardiola confirmed that Frank Ribery is an outside chance for tomorrows fixture while Manuel Neur exclaimed the squad is ‘excited’ and ready to qualify for Milan.

“We are motivated to the max. We are desperate to make it to Milan! We know that the public are 100% behind us. The support makes it easier for us,” he said. “We have 90 minutes to make it 1-0.”

Team news:

In team news, veteran French attacker Franck Ribéry is rated as doubtful by Bayern as he is currently suffering from a back injury, although he hasn’t been ruled out yet and might still feature.

For Atleti, Simeone will take his entire squad to Bavaria, with Uruguayan central defender Diego Godín and Belgian winger Yannick Ferreira Carrasco both given the green light after missing the first leg through injury, but Portuguese midfielder Tiago Mendes is unlikely to feature.