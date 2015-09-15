PSV edge United in CL return

Manchester United suffered a defeat in their first match back in the Champions League after a year's absence when they went down 2-1 to Dutch champions PSV in the Netherlands on Tuesday night.

PSV 2 Manchester United 1

Shaw suffers broken leg

Depay scores on return to Eindhoven

Moreno equalisers for PSV

Narsingh headers winner in second half

Match Summary

Manchester United recovered from an early injury blow to Luke Shaw – who was taken off in the 15th minute with a double fracture of the leg – to take the lead through Netherlands international Memphis Depay in the 41st minute.

After missing a few chances, the visitors were made to pay when Hector Moreno headed PSV level in the second minute of first-half stopage time.

Luciano Narsingh then scored what turned out to be the winner with another header after swift a counter-attack in the 12-minutes after the interval.

Full Report

United made a bright start to the match and created the game's first real chance when striker Anthony Martial headed wide after being set up by cross from the left by Memphis Depay.

The visitors then watched in agony as defender Luke Shaw was stretchered off in the 15th minute with a broken leg. The 20-year-old defender made a forceful run into the opposition penalty area when PSV defender Hector Moreno came across and executed what looked to be a perfect cover tackle as the ball went out for a corner.

Shaw snapped his right leg as he went down under Moreno's solid challenge with the England player receiving treatment on the pitch for 10 minutes before being stretchered off, Marcos Rojo replacing him. There was a sense of shock in the stadium as both teams tried settle down and come to terms with the horrific incident over the next few minutes.

United looked the first team to settle as they tried to take control of the match on ther return to Europe's elite competition following last season's absence. The vistors took the lead four minutes before the break when Depay dribbled past two PSV defenders on the left and beat keeper Jeroen Zoet with a composed left-footed finish.

The English team then had a few chances, with Memphis shooting wide before Chris Smalling shot straight at Zoet after a fabulous run through the heart of the home side's defence.

The Dutch champions equalised in the second minute of first half stoppage time when Moreno produced a strong headed finish from a Maxime Lestienne corner as the hosts seemed slightly fortunate to go into the break level.

United came out after the interval looking the more threatining team but were caught out on the counter-attack when PSV broke down the left with Lestienne, who swung in a brilliant cross that was met on the head by forward Luciano Narsingh who gave them the lead in the 57th minute.

The team from Manchester probed for the rest of the match without creating any clear-cut opportunities as the hosts were content to sit in and protect their one goal lead.

PSV looked more likely to add the third goal as United threw men forward in search of the equaliser but in the end the Dutch team hung on to record a win in their return to the Champion League after a seven-year absence.