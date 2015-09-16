Blues cruise past Maccabi

Chelsea put their Premier League troubles behind them as they cruised to a 4-0 victory over Maccabi Tel Aviv in their opening Champions League Group G fixture.

Chelsea 4 Maccabi Tel Aviv 0

Willian gives home side lead

Oscar doubles advantage from spot

Costa volleys brilliant third

Fabregas nets late fourth

Match Summary

After Eden Hazard missed an early penalty, Jose Mourinho's men completely dominated as Willian and Oscar gave them a comfortable 2-0 lead at the break.

Diego Costa volleyed home a stunning third before Cesc Fabregas completed the scoring late on to give the Blues a much needed boost ahead of Arsenal's weekend visit in the Premier League.

Mourinho wielded the axe for the visit of the Israeli outfit with John Terry, Branislav Ivanovic, Nemanja Matic and Costa all dropping down to the bench.

Full Report

The home side wasted the perfect opportunity to take an early lead when Hazard blazed a penalty over the bar after Willian was tumbled over in the area after being played in by Loic Remy.

But Chelsea's early pressure did pay dividends in the 15th minute when Willian swung in a long-range free-kick that deceived Maccabi goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic, who was anticipating a touch from a Chelsea attacker, and bounced into the far corner.

The Blues' goalscorer was then forced off with a hamstring injury and was replaced by Costa, with Remy switching to the right of the front three.

Mourinho's men doubled their advantage in stoppage-time at the end of the first-half when Costa was clipped in the box by former Chelsea defender Tal Ben Haim and Oscar did what Hazard couldn't do earlier and converted from the spot.

Costa announced himself on the game in spectacular fashion in the 58th minute when he volleyed in a magnificent third, giving Rajkovic no chance as he found the top corner.

Chelsea grabbed their fourth with 12 minutes to go when a quick break saw Hazard feed Remy, whose shot was parried by Rajkovic but Fabregas was there to sweep home from close range.