Ogbonna adds to Hammers’ woes

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic is set to be without Angelo Ogbonna for the next three weeks due to the hamstring injury he suffered against Newcastle.

The off-season signing from Juventus limped off towards the end of the first-half in the Hammers' 2-0 win over Newcastle at Upton Park, where Dimitri Payet bagged both goals.

Bilic already has several injuries to contend with as Ogbonna joins Alex Song, Enner Valencia, Joey O'Brien and Pedro Obiang on the sidelines, although Mauro Zarate has returned to full training.

The club's medical staff expect the 27-year-old centre-back to return to contention "within three weeks", which will rule him out for the Premier League fixtures against Manchester City, Norwich and Sunderland, as well as the Capital One Cup trip to Leicester City.

Italy international Ogbonna had started all five league games for Bilic's side this season, helping them claim the surprise scalps of both Arsenal and Liverpool in the first few weeks.