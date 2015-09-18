Marcelino: Villarreal ‘too complacent’

Villarreal head coach Marcelino Garcia was disappointed with his team for surrendering their half-time lead to lose 2-1 to Rapid Vienna.

The Yellow Submarine started their Europa League Group E campaign against the Austrian side at Ernst-Happel-Stadion on Thursday.

Brazilian forward Leo Baptistao put the Spanish side ahead at half-time but Stefan Schwab equalised soon after the break and Steffen Hofmann added a winner from the penalty spot just three minutes later.

"We were lacking conviction, intensity and concentration," Marcelino said. "We didn't defend well. We were too complacent. Losing three points like this is tough. We had our moments but we lacked penetration.

"We'll analyse our play before the result. We have certain weak points that are clear, but in some areas we were better. We still have a lot of work to do because we have to improve.

"In football 10 play and defend and everyone has to be involved. We gave away two goals. In everything else, I think we finished the game strongly.

"We have to learn because some players are adapting to the team. We were beaten and it was a warning for us to see that not everything we do is good and we must keep on improving."

Villarreal's next match is in La Liga against Athletic Bilbao at El Madrigal on Sunday, and Marcelino warned that "if we defend like that against Athletic from set pieces, we'll definitely lose".