Hiddink: Hazard staying at Chelsea

Chelsea manager Guus Hiddink has revealed that midfielder Eden Hazard will not be leaving Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

Hazard has not had much of an impact this season as he scored his first two goals of the 2015/16 Premier League campaign in Chelsea’s 4-1 rout of AFC Bournemouth on Saturday.

The 25-year-old has been linked with a move to French giants Paris Saint-Germain or Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid, but Hiddink made it clear that Hazard will be staying put.

“It’s important that [Hazard] is here next year,” Hiddink told reporters. “He has some more years to go on his contract. And what I do know is that he is very happy with everything at Chelsea, and everything around Chelsea.

“He is very important and if he is fit he will be very important again next season.

“He’s very light, very fresh now in training, he’s been enjoying it and making jokes. He’s playing free with no doubt in his mind and no frustrations, so this is a good sign for me. Now he can go on for the whole season.

“He’s not fully fit yet, so without taking any risks in the upcoming days he can regain that. And then, of course, the mental fitness will go accordingly.”

Hiddink also admitted that he has been disappointed by Hazard’s performance this season as the Belgian has only scored four goals and notched up eight assists. Last season, Hazard was in exceptional form as he finished with 19 goals and 13 assists.

Despite Hazard not being up to par thus far, Hiddink believes it is only a matter of time before the midfielder finds his groove.

“It’s been a very bad season for him, we don’t like to neglect the facts,” he said. “It’s difficult for a talented, high-quality player like Hazard. I think this season he had a difficult season, falling into injuries, coming back, nearly getting back then getting injured again.

“When you come back properly you’ll be back well, and he showed that. When he is fully fit physically and mentally then he is one of the best. And I think he can regain the [PFA] award. He has the capacity to gain it back in coming years.”