Tottenham v Crystal Palace

Tottenham will be looking for just their second win of the season when they welcome Crystal Palace to White Hart Lane on Sunday.

To put it politely, Spurs have made a slow start. After, perhaps slightly unlucky, losing to Manchester United on opening day, they went on to draw three straight games before claiming their first win against Sunderland last weekend.

The victory was an important one, because it means Mauricio Pochettini's side are now on a confidence building four-match unbeaten run instead of the more bleak conclusions that would have been drawn if they'd lost the match.

Pochettino's hopes the result was a sign of better things to come was reinforced by a 3-1 win over Azerbaijani champions Qarabag in the Europa League in midweek.

Encouragingly new addition Heung-Min Son scored a brace on his home debut, while the third was added by the Erik Lamela.

However, the north Londoners still have plenty to prove in the Premier League and high-flying Palace will not make it easy for their neighbours.

Eagles boss Alan Pardew continues to work his magic at the club since moving from Newcastle halfway through last term.

Already this season, he has masterminded a 2-1 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge and was incredibly unlucky not to take a point off Manchester City last weekend.

Spurs will do well not to underestimate the Eagles because if there is one thing they certainly will not be on Sunday, it is intimidated.

Damien Delaney remains in contention for the encounter despite struggling with a pelvic injury, while Conner Wickham looks set to make his return from his calf problem to lead the line.

Unfortunately for the visitors, both Joel Ward and Marouance Chamakh will definitely miss out.

Spurs look very light in midfield with Ryan Mason, Mousa Dembele and Nabil Bentaleb all expected to miss out through injury. Christian Eriksen might be included but it is unlikely they are willing to risk him with his knee injury not yet fully recovered.