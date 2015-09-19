Garcia praises Roma’s adaptability

Roma manager Rudi Garcia hailed the side's versatility as they prepare to go on the attack against Sassuolo in the Serie A on Sunday.

The Italian club set up in a defensive manner to battle for a 1-1 draw against Barcelona in the Champions League on Wednesday and Garcia said it was a credit to the team that they could play contrasting styles so effectively.

"The team can play in various different systems without becoming less efficient," said Garcia before the weekend league fixture.

"Obviously we'd love to play and win every game the way we did against Juventus, but preparing for a Champions League event like Barcelona, it wasn't easy to play Frosinone.

"The team won and that was the main point. Against Barcelona we played in a different style, but were still efficient, and being a chameleon-like Roma can help us throughout the campaign.

"It is a little tricky keeping focus, as the games before and after the Champions League are always the toughest. I expect a tough match tomorrow, especially as Sassuolo have seven points and very strong strikers.

"The players know we must give our all tomorrow in order to get a victory. Our objective is to get a third consecutive Serie A win," he concluded.