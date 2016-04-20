Barca director: Neymar not for sale

Barcelona director Jordi Mestre has reiterated that Neymar is not for sale, and insists they are pleased with the player despite his lack of form.

The Catalan club's dramatic loss of form, which has seen them not only eliminated from the Champion's Leage at the quarter-final stage, but also surrender a significant lead in the Primera Division, has prompted renewed speculation over the Brazilian's future.

Neymar has been repeatedly linked to various European clubs, rumours that the Barca board have needed to publically quash. In an interview with Barca TV, the club director had to do so yet again when asked about the young star's future.

"Of course not," he said, when asked if the club would consider selling the forward. "That is something that keeps coming up, but I have said it many times, we are delighted with Neymar. And Neymar will not be sold. We have not even thought about doing it.

"When he signed for us, he made a financial effort as other clubs were going to give him more money. He came here to play because he wanted to play good football, alongside [Leo] Messi, to win trophies.

"This season he has been spectacular. For sure, that he has not scored recently, or things have not gone as he wanted, has brought out some comments, but they are pure speculation," he added, referring to the fact that Neymar has not scored or provided an assist in Barcelona's last 5 matches.

The 23-year-old's loss of form has been been attributed to him dealing with various off-field problems, most notably being found guilty of tax evasion.