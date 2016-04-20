Preview: Jiangsu FC vs Becamex Binh Duong

The Nanjing Olympic Sports Center will be the venue for Wednesday’s crucial clash in Group E of the AFC Champions League as Jiangsu FC meet Becamex Binh Duong with everything to play for.

FC Tokyo have marginally been the best side in Group E until this point in the campaign. The J-league outfit have accumulated seven points in three games. Hot on their tail is Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors who have six points. Jiangsu are in third with five points while Binh Duong are fourth with three points. As such, Jiangsu and Binh Duong are in need of wins to keep their hopes of progressing to the knockout stage alive.

Jiangsu and Binh Duong have already played each other in the AFC Champions league this year, the result on that evening was a 1-1 draw.

While neither side will be able to take great confidence from that encounter, domestically it is Jiangsu who are enjoying a far better season and it is they who will head into this match with momentum on their side.

Jiangsu are top of the Chinese Super League standings and are coming off back-to-back league victories over Henan Jianye and Shanghai Shenhua. While Alex Teixeira and Ramires have been amongst the goals in the league for Jiangsu, Jo has been among the goals on the continent. Dan Petrescu will hope his legion of Brazilian stars can combine for early goals on Wednesday.

Petrescu, who will be without defender Li Ang due to suspension, was quick to point out that Binh Duong will pose a serious challenge and admitted that his side would have to replicate their form in the league to have a chance of winning.

“[Wednesday] it will be our last group match at home, so we have to fight for a win. It will not be easy for us to win in Korea in the last round, so this round we have to win,” he said.

“Our opponent won against Jeonbuk in the last round, so they are confident. It is going to be difficult for us, but we are at home and we have to play at our best.

“We have considered the opponent’s fast counterattack tactic in our preparation. We hope to score as early as possible through set-pieces or individual player’s abilities, in addition to the front line team work. We expect early goals to break their counterattack strategy.”

ICYMI – Video: Ahead of midweek @TheAFCCL action, Ramires talks about life at Jiangsu Suning https://t.co/oeLAL286DK pic.twitter.com/J1zlQP89Sj — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) April 19, 2016

Binh Duong are fourth in the V-League and have won two of their last four games. While the team, as a unit, has not really clicked in Asia as of yet, Anh Duc Nguyen certainly has impressed. He is tied for second top-goal scorer in the competition, having hit the back of the net four times already.

Binh Duong coach Thanh Son only has a small squad of players to choose from as a number of squad members are unavailable for a variety of reasons. However, he is adamant that adversity will bring the group together.

“It will be a very crucial match for us and we will keep our focus,” Son said. “The first encounter we drew 1-1. Jiangsu had very good foreign players and Chinese ones so we have to give our best.

“We drew with Jiangsu 1-1 and beat Jeonbuk at 3-2 both at home and the weather can be a crucial factor. A Korean team came and played in a hot and humid place, it must be very difficult for them to settle in. In the meantime, we are very good at quick counterattacks based on a good defence which is a good tactic for us.

“We’ve been here for two days and haven’t found the weather to be any problem for us. We should be fine with the climate, but you never know what will happen in football.”

The game kicks off at 20:00 (HKT). A win for Jiangsu will not guarantee them a spot in the knock-out stages however it will end Binh Duong chances of progression. Both teams are still very much alive in the competition.