Preview: Berlin vs Dortmund

Hertha Berlin host Borussia Dortmund in the semi-finals of the DFB Pokal on Thursday at 02:30 (HKT).

Berlin will be looking to talismanic striker Salomon Kalou to guide them to their first ever DFB-Pokal final since 1979. The club’s leading scorer this season has been prolific in the cup competition, scoring three times in four starts.

The Ivorian’s deputy Vedad Ibisevic could also have a crucial role to play after scoring a brace in a nail-biting 3-2 win over Heidenheim in the previous round of the competition.

For Dortmund there will be a lot of pressure on forwards Marco Reus and Adrian Ramos after it was revealed star man Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang might not be fit to play in the semi-final.

Berlin come into the match on a horrendous run of form, having gone three games without a win, all in the Bundesliga, including a mammoth 5-0 thrashing at the hands of VfL Borussia Mönchengladbach.

They are still clinging on to the fourth and final Champions League qualifying place in the league standings, but head coach Pal Dardai is adamant their focus is entirely on their cup run, believing a strong showing will make people sit up and take notice of the club once again.

“I have deliberately said right from the start of the season that I wanted to make it to the DFB-Pokal final. We all have the right to dream. If people laugh about it, that says something about them,” Dardai said at a media conference.

“Everybody at Hertha dreams of the DFB-Pokal. The entire team believes we can make it to the final. People will still talk about it in 20 years’ time if we win it.”

Dortmund have struggled for consistency of late with their last two wins sandwiching two draws and a defeat, but their dominant 3-0 victory over Hamburger SV on Sunday will give them bags of confidence going into the final four clash.

“We put in a good performance against Hamburg at the weekend [in a 3-0 win] after the Europa League exit versus Liverpool. We were focused and solid,” captain Mats Hummels told Kicker.

“We now want DFB-Pokal glory. It’s our only remaining chance to win a trophy this season.

“We have to defend and attack as a team. That’s the way it is if you want to challenge for silverware in football.

“And we have done so quite well so far this season. Or we would not be sitting second in the Bundesliga title race and still have a chance to win the DFB-Pokal.”

Sinan Kurt and Sami Allagui remain long-term absentees for Hertha and Vladimir Darida is rated as doubtful after twisting his knee against TSG 1899 Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Aside from a late fitness test for Aubameyang, Dortmund head coach Thomas Tuchel has few fitness concerns ahead of the match with Ilkay Gundogan returning to the starting lineup over the weekend. His biggest selection headache will come from deciding who to leave out.