FC Zurich: Burkart going to United

FC Zurich president Ancilo Canepa has revealed that Swiss starlet Nishan Burkart will be joining Manchester United during the off-season transfer window.

The 16-year-old striker is regarded as the most promising youth in the Swiss Super League club's academy and was previously linked with Arsenal and Chelsea.

However, United have stolen a march on their Premier League rivals by agreeing a deal with Burkart, who will pen terms at Old Trafford when his contract with Zurich has expired at the end of the season.

Canepa also confirmed that the Switzerland Under-16 international no longer features in the club's plans for the remainder of the campaign, although he is still involved in their youth ranks,

"Nishan Burkart's family have decided to move him to Manchester United," Canepa said. "Therefore we have decided not to use the player.

"We are concerned with planning the squad for next season. We want to make a place available to a player who will play here next season."

Burkart's father, Stefan, admitted they are unhappy with the club's response to the news, but that the teenager is relishing the prospect of developing his talent at the Red Devils' famed academy.

"This reaction by Mr Canepa disappointed us," he told Swiss outlet Blick. "We would have liked a more dignified exit.

"It makes us feel as though we've offended someone. But he doesn't suffer any more. He is looking forward to Manchester United."